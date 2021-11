Gordon Ramsay may be as well known for what comes out of his mouth as he is for the delicious food he cooks up, but lately it isn't the signature cursing of the host of "Hell's Kitchen" that has social media chattering. Instagram fans are freaking out over a recent post from Ramsay where he shared a photo of himself with music artist Post Malone, leaving his followers wondering what kind of collab these two might be up to. However, it should be noted, that Malone and Ramsay are not strangers, at least when it comes to the internet. Malone has been fanboying over Ramsay's cooking for quite some time.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO