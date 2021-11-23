ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino to resume live horse racing on Dec. 31

By KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- After a lengthy break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino announced Monday that it would resume live horse racing on New Year's eve.

Post time to start the $15 million 62 nd racing season at Sunland Park will be 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Officials also announced planning was underway for highly-anticipated $500,000 Sunland Park Derby. The 17th edition of the Kentucky Derby prep race will be held on March 27 of next year.

Other upcoming 2021-22 season racing highlights:

  • Jan. 1 - $100,000 New Mexico State Racing Commission Handicap and the $65,000 KLAQ Handicap for Thoroughbred Sprinters.
  • Jan. 2 - World’s finest Quarter Horses converge in the $350,000 Grade 1 Championship.
  • Jan. 30 - $65,000 Borderplex Stakes and the $100,000 Riley Allison Derby.
  • Feb. 27 - $100,000 Mine That Derby and the $75,000 Island Fashion Stakes.
  • Apr. 2 - $100,000 Sunland Park Handicap.
  • Apr. 3 - $250,000 New Mexican Spring Futurity and $250,000 West Texas Futurity for two-year-old Quarter Horses.

For a further look at the racing calendar, click here .

