LA Rams, Food Share partner to tackle hunger in Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams helped kick off a popular holiday tradition in Oxnard. They call it, 'Bashing Hunger.'

Players teamed up with three supermarket giants – Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions – and Pepsi to host Thanksgiving food distribution with Food Share Ventura County .

Together, they're hoping to tackle food insecurity in communities throughout Southern California.

It's an issue that hits close to home for Rams nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

"Growing up my parents always taught me, 'use your blessings to be a blessing' so food was always kind of a huge thing," Joseph-Day said "I remember my mom always sending food over to my grandfather in Haiti, so it's always been a passion."

Meal kits include a 12 to 15 pound turkey, side items and produce.

You can support efforts through 'For U' offers on Pepsi Cola products through Dec. 28.

"Food should never be an issue for people,"Joseph-Day said. "If we could just fix that, a lot of issues would be resolved."

