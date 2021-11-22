ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn’s Marnelle Garraud leads Boston College to win over Providence

By Mike Alongi
 4 days ago
LYNN — City native Marnelle Garraud had her best performance of the 2021 season for the Boston College women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon, as the Eagles defeated Providence 85-73 at Conte Forum.

Garraud led the Eagles in scoring with a season-high 17 points as well as six assists. The senior was lights out on Saturday afternoon as she was 4-of-5 from behind the 3-point line.

“We were trying to get out in transition and I think we were able to move the ball really fast to get our offense going and my teammates hit me for open shots,” said Garraud.

It was an impressive night for the entire BC offense as the Eagles racked up 58 points in the second half on 63.3 percent shooting from the floor.

“We had a good couple days of practice preparing for Providence,” Garraud said. “I think we really got our mojo back on defense and offense.”

The Eagles are 22-2 under head coach Joanna Bernabe-McNamee when scoring at least 80 points. She described Saturday’s win as a great team effort.

“I love the way that you saw five people share the ball,” she said. “Whoever was out there was passing up a good shot for a greater shot. More importantly, we saw the ball go into the basket in the second half. I thought the first half we played well defensively but offensively we just couldn’t buy a basket. That’s kind of been indicative of our last game moving into this game so it was nice to see our players have some mojo on the offensive end.”

The win was the first one on the road for the Eagles this season.

Boston College returns to action Wednesday at 2 p.m. against Northeastern inside Conte Forum. The Eagles are now 3-1 this season.

The post Lynn's Marnelle Garraud leads Boston College to win over Providence appeared first on Itemlive .

