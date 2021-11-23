Frederick County Council to hear input on potential change to public school impact fees

The Frederick County Council will hear public comment Tuesday on a proposal that would refund some housing developers a portion of their public schools impact fee — money paid to support public schools as population increases.

The public schools impact fee, which applies to every housing development in the county, ranges this year between roughly $7,000 and more than $17,000 per unit, depending on the size and type of housing unit, according to county documents.

It’s normally up to the developer to decide whether they or the homeowner should be responsible for paying, county officials said.

Part of the reason the fee exists is to fund additional public school land as population increases. In 2021, developers had to pay between roughly $270 and $620 for land as part of the fee.

In a handful of cases, a large developer is required to donate a portion of the land they buy to the county’s Board of Education for construction of a school facility. Under County Councilman Jerry Donald’s (D) proposal, the county would refund such developers the land portion of their impact fee.

Currently, Donald’s proposal would apply to future land purchases and wouldn’t include retroactive refunds. However, the councilman said Monday that at least one constituent had contacted him about making retroactive refunds part of the bill.

The council's meeting will be broadcast on FCG TV, which can be streamed through the county's website, FrederickCountyMD.gov. To dial in by phone, call 855-925-2801 and enter meeting code 8365. Callers will have the option to leave a voicemail comment or enter into a queue for live input during the meeting.