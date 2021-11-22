ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SECURE YOUR HOLIDAY PACK TODAY

newyorkredbulls.com
 6 days ago

Order by December 13 to receive your Holiday Pack...

www.newyorkredbulls.com

TrendHunter.com

Holiday-Ready Cocktail Mix Packs

Jimmy's Cocktails is a mixer brand based in India that offers a range of non-alcoholic beverage flavor mixes. Users can enjoy the mixers with a cocktail, mocktail, or add flavor to any ordinary juice. The company uses high-quality ingredients with low sugar contents so that people of all ages can enjoy the mixers, adults and kids alike.
monroecountyherald.com

Simple Packing Tips To Ship Holiday Gifts

(NAPSI)—Sending gifts to friends and family and getting them there intact can be easy, if you know how. Fortunately, the United States Postal Service does and offers these helpful tips:. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Star News Group

Holiday Gift Guide on newsstands today

Holiday gift giving and event planning just got a little bit easier with the release of this year’s Holiday Gift Guide. Grab a copy in The Coast Star and The Ocean Star editions this week or read online: https://starnewsgroup.com/e-editions/HolidayGiftGuide_11.25.21.pdf
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WHIZ

Pack the Patience and Prepare for Holiday Travel

Prepare for 2.2 million Ohioans on the roadways this Thanksgiving holiday season. It’s a 13 percent increase from last year and the fourth highest travel volume on record. The Thanksgiving holiday travel season officially starts on Wednesday and lasts until Sunday. AAA said that if you plan to travel by car make sure your car is road trip ready by checking the tires, oil, windshield and battery. This Thanksgiving travel season they plan to rescue around 400,000 people.
disneyfoodblog.com

Get Your FREE DFB-Exclusive Printable of ALL the Disneyland Resort Holiday Treats Today!

The holiday season has officially arrived in Disneyland Resort which means that there is SO 👏 MUCH 👏 NEW 👏 FOOD 👏 TO 👏 TRY!. And, this year we aren’t messing around with your average milk and cookies, we’re trying everything from Peppermint Beignets, to GIANT Peppermint Milkshakes, to CHURRO Funnel Cakes, and more! But, with all the specialty snacks at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure PLUS all of the eats and drinks for the Festival of Holidays, how can you possibly keep track of everything you’d like to try? We gotchu!
Wave 3

150 food boxes packed for families ahead of the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Duke Energy donated some manpower to the Salvation Army in New Albany on Wednesday to help out during the holiday season. Boxes were packed full of food for families in need ahead of the holiday season. Duke Energy employee Lisa Huber said she has an older...
The Sanford Herald

Flying this holiday season? Avoid fines and the seizure of your firearm at airport security

Harrisburg, Pa. - Perhaps you're planning to travel by plane this holiday season and you are licensed to carry a firearm. With concerns over airline travel already well documented--unruly passengers, shortages of workers, fewer flights, and cancellations--ensuring your travel is smooth and uneventful is the goal of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association and the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Western, Middle, and Eastern Districts of Pennsylvania.
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: 5 Things to Know Before Your Thanksgiving Holiday

If you were planning on picking up a new pair of Nike's you (and the store you planned on shopping with) might be out of luck. Revealed yesterday, Nike is sending letters to partner retailers, explaining that — due to issues with the global supply chain — Nike will be canceling product orders that span from holiday 2021 (aka: right now) all the way through summer 2022. In the short term, that means that most secondary retailers (basically, stores that aren't run by Nike itself) won't have any Swoosh on the shelves for the foreseeable future. On top of even more difficult-t0-acquire drops and extra-limited releases, the most cynical industry voices are predicting that this is Nike's incognito way to go full DTC; with secondary retailers cut out for the next six months or more, it will make it easier for Nike to fold its entire retail operation under first-party stores (not counting specific boutiques or "Tier 0" shops). While that's going to make sneaker shopping this holiday season even more perilous, we recommend focusing on the positives. With turkey day in our near future, we're celebrating everything from the announcement of a new Ford Ranger to Todd Snyder's celebration of the New Balance 992. This is Today in Gear.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Pack your patience; Thanksgiving holiday travel almost back to normal

Thanksgiving travel is back to nearly pre-pandemic levels. Local highways are congested, and the Redmond Airport parking lots are full. Thomas Osborne arrived at San Francisco airport three hours before his flight to Redmond. He arrived in Central Oregon ahead of schedule, collected his bag and waited a few minutes...
abc27 News

Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and […]
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
