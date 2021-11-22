SECURE YOUR HOLIDAY PACK TODAY

If you were planning on picking up a new pair of Nike's you (and the store you planned on shopping with) might be out of luck. Revealed yesterday, Nike is sending letters to partner retailers, explaining that — due to issues with the global supply chain — Nike will be canceling product orders that span from holiday 2021 (aka: right now) all the way through summer 2022. In the short term, that means that most secondary retailers (basically, stores that aren't run by Nike itself) won't have any Swoosh on the shelves for the foreseeable future. On top of even more difficult-t0-acquire drops and extra-limited releases, the most cynical industry voices are predicting that this is Nike's incognito way to go full DTC; with secondary retailers cut out for the next six months or more, it will make it easier for Nike to fold its entire retail operation under first-party stores (not counting specific boutiques or "Tier 0" shops). While that's going to make sneaker shopping this holiday season even more perilous, we recommend focusing on the positives. With turkey day in our near future, we're celebrating everything from the announcement of a new Ford Ranger to Todd Snyder's celebration of the New Balance 992. This is Today in Gear.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO