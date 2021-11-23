ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SoCal man accused of stealing from Ralphs found with $9,000 of unopened liquor in vehicle

By Dillon Davis
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Monday said a man suspected of stealing from Ralphs was found with about 100 bottles of liquor worth more than $9,000 in his vehicle.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were called about 9:10 a.m. to the Ralphs store on 4S Commons Drive in the 4S Ranch area. There, they learned an adult man had stolen several bottles of liquor before leaving the area in a silver Mercedes with no license plate, deputies said.

Later, sheriff’s Deputy Tae Lee spotted a vehicle matching that description driving east on Rancho Bernardo Road. The deputy stopped the vehicle, which was reported as having bottles of liquor “in plain sight,” according to the department.

The vehicle’s 19-year-old driver, Georgion Lovesmith, admitted to deputies that he’d stolen from Ralphs and was arrested, the department said. Officials from Ralphs said that most of the unopened bottles in the car were from their stores.

Escondido police also responded to Lovesmith’s arrest as deputies say they were investigating several similar thefts that happened in the city.

Lovesmith, a Los Angeles resident, has been arrested in several other incidents in San Diego and Los Angeles, deputies said. He was out of jail on bail from an arrest in October. He currently is jailed at the Vista Detention Facility on a $100,000 bail, jail records show.

Comments / 9

Kyle Macpherson
4d ago

people without a job driving a Mercedes with grand theft worth of liquer to sell online and support his heroin habit! I work at a store its fun to catch these welfare riding drug addicts!

