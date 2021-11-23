ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

First Pic! Aaron Carter & Melanie Martin Welcome Baby Boy

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOFJ1_0d4NItel00

Aaron Carter is a dad for the first time!

On Monday, Carter announced that his fiancée Melanie Martin gave birth to a baby boy, who they named Prince Lyric Carter.

Along with a photo of their bundle of joy, Carter wrote on his now-private Instagram, “This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god.”

Carter revealed that Martin underwent an “emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor.” He added, “My fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here. Prince is precious I love you son.”

In August, Aaron and Melanie broke the news that they were expecting, nearly eight months after she suffered a miscarriage.

Carter posted a video of two positive pregnancy tests.

Last year, Carter opened up about Melanie’s miscarriage on a YouTube livestream. He said, “She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions. We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal, and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

The pair have been engaged for more than a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eiLJ_0d4NItel00

Comments / 17

Related
BET

Will and Jada Wish Daughter Willow Smith Happy 21st Birthday

Willow Smith is officially 21 and her parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith stopped by their respective Instagram accounts to wish their daughter a happy birthday. Celebrating her born day on Halloween Sunday, Will shared a video of him reading an excerpt of his upcoming memoir to Willow about the story of her birth and how she arrived a few weeks earlier than her expected due date.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jimmie Allen’s Wife Alexis Says She Was “Turned Away By Hospital” As Their 2 Babies Battle Illness

Watch: Jimmie Allen's 2 Babies "Turned Away" by Hospital. Alexis Allen is thanking fans for their support during a difficult time. Over the weekend, the wife of country music superstar Jimmie Allen took to Instagram to reveal that the couple's two children, 5-week-old Zara and 20-month-old Naomi, are both sick and in the midst of battling undisclosed illnesses. E! News has reached out to the pair's reps for comment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Carter
hypefresh.co

Will Smith Reveals That He Fell In Love With Stockard Channing While He Was Married

Sheree Zampino, born November 16, 1967, whixh makes her a Scorpio. Scorpio women are mysterious and deep. Not many know much about a Scorpio woman, unless she makes it known. Over the years, since the separation of the two, the media seemed to overlook Zampino as she’s well off the radar. However, she is the mother of Will’s son Trey, who is 28 years old.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond. Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Tests#First Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Bay Area

Julia Stiles Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston Cook

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the "Save the Last Dance" actress attended the premiere of her upcoming movie, "Humans," where she debuted her baby bump. The 40-year-old actress cradled her stomach in a black turtleneck dress, which highlighted the star's glowing skin. Stiles' rep later confirmed to E! News that she's...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Put Ex-Friend Jojo On Blast With A Fired-Up Rant

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is in the news again after her ex-best friend Jojo spoke out against her to fans. Jojo revealed she’s no longer close with Deem because of what she says was her bad behavior as a friend, and those who thought Angela would not clap back in some way haven't been paying attention. After a period of silence, Deem spoke out about her former friend and had some bold accusations to make regarding Jojo and her time on the TLC series.
TV & VIDEOS
hiphollywood.com

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Engaged To Mistress

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to the mother of his love child. A source spilled the tea to Page Six though they didn’t reveal when Hunter popped the question to his mistress turned girlfriend Sharina Hudson. Per the source Hunter bought a ring, back in April 2020 and...
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

extratv

51K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy