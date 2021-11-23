ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Missing man with dementia, Parkinson’s found safe

By Steve Roth
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0NDo_0d4NIoUM00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who has dementia and Parkinson’s disease was found safe after being reported missing near his home in Murrells Inlet.

Police said the man was found safe overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Editor’s note: The missing person was found safe. Their name and identifying information have been removed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

5 displaced after Little River house fire

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were displaced after a fire Saturday morning. The fire happened at about 6 a.m. at a home on on Woodridge Circle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No one was injured. A cause of the fire has not been announced.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in early morning shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is expected to survive after a shooting early Saturday morning in Florence. Officers responded at about 1:10 a.m. to 207 W. Lucas Street after a report of a shooting, and then learned that one person attempted to drive themselves to the hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

One person shot near Latta; deputies investigate

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Friday night near Latta, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The person who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries, Hamilton said. He said deputies are working to confirm exactly where the shooting happened. No other details about the shooting were immediately […]
LATTA, SC
WBTW News13

4 injured in overnight Horry County shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Four people were taken to a hospital Thursday night after a shooting, according to the Horry County Police Department. The shooting happened overnight on Long Branch Swamp Road, according to authorities. The four people were driven to a hospital. Police believe there is no risk to the community.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police officers fed Thanksgiving meals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department received free meals on Thanksgiving from the Myrtle Beach Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association. “I’m thankful for the Citizen’s Police Academy for coming in, bringing in all this food for us and so I didn’t get to eat at home so I came in and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

One dead after 2-vehicle crash near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday after a crash near Loris in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash happened at 3 p.m. on Red Bluff Road near Old Forest Road, according to officials. A Chevrolet truck was traveling on Red Bluff Road when it crossed the center […]
LORIS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Parkinson#Weather
WBTW News13

6 displaced after Thanksgiving home fire in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were displaced Thursday after a home fire in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at about 1:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Dewitt Road, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross will be helping the six people displaced. The fire is […]
LONGS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

One killed in Marion County crash, coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in Marion County, according to Coroner Jerry Richardson. The crash happened at about 5:40 p.m. on East Sellers Road near Highway 41 Alternate, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2002 Toyota sedan was traveling east on East Sellers Road when […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Map: Where can I find Christmas lights in the Myrtle Beach area?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Tis the season for Christmas light hunting! The Grand Strand is home to multiple Christmas tree lightings, Santa appearances, events and neighborhoods that get into the holiday spirit. Use the below map to find the closest displays to you. The map will be updated as more information becomes available. To […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach shooting victim dies in hospital, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of two people injured in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday morning has died, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. At about 2 a.m., officers were sent to the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard where they found two injured people and damage to a building […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach shoppers notice more normal Black Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach shoppers welcomed a return to more normal Black Friday shopping habits after pandemic-forced changes last year. One shopper said this year was “a more relaxed environment” despite the crowds. Bass Pro Shops at the Myrtle Beach Mall opened at 5 a.m. Thousands of shoppers went in and out, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:52 p.m. to the crash with reported entrapment, and the highway remained closed as of […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

1K+
Followers
351
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy