ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘There’s No Smoking Gun’: Expert Calls For Full JFK Assassination Report To Be Released

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas 58 years ago, but the public has not had the chance to see the full details of the investigation. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have delayed the...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

CIA continues to conceal JFK assassination files. But here’s what we do know | Opinion

As a professional journalist who has been reporting on the assassination of John F. Kennedy for almost 30 years, I have long been skeptical about the pursuit of a proverbial “smoking gun” that supposedly will blow open the case of the murdered president. When the congressional deadline for the release of the last of the JFK files approached last month, I instinctively advised friends that there would be no smoking gun in the released material.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
The Independent

Police Association asks public to ‘stop filming and start helping’ when officers are attacked

The National Police Association is calling on bystanders to step in and help if they see an officer being assaulted rather than filming on mobile phones “in the pursuit of likes and attention”.Thousands of officers are being assaulted on the job each month and police are growing increasingly frustrated with witnesses pulling out their phones rather than lending a hand.“This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,” a clip released by the association states. “The vast number of these attacks were filmed and uploaded to social media in the pursuit of likes and attention,” the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk Assassination#Smoking Gun#The Review Board#Cbsn Boston
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man arrested in connection to stabbing in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in connection to a stabbing incident that happened in Roxbury Friday evening. The Boston Police Department told Boston 25 News officers were alerted to Washington Street in Roxbury at approximately 5:39 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim was later sent to a nearby hospital.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre claim Biden and Democrats to blame for Waukesha killings over Rittenhouse comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden, bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy