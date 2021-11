This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. With another wave of Black Friday deals kicking off today and more to come tomorrow, trying to figure out which deals you have to check out is not an easy task. There are thousands of live deals and thousands more on their way with each retailer doing things a little different to try and stand out. Odds are you don't have hours and hours on end to look around and try to narrow it down to a handful of must-have deals.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO