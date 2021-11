There are people who apparently want the COVID-19 pandemic to continue. Tested, proven, safe vaccines developed in record time are freely available. A few common-sense public health precautions are all that is being asked of citizens. After hundreds of thousands of deaths and severe illnesses, it is hard to understand the rage and resistance being demonstrated in some circles. You would think the government was telling us to gargle with cleanser or take livestock de-wormer or some such nonsense.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO