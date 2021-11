A hunter was fatally shot in the Finger Lakes on Thanksgiving Day, according to a new report. The Democrat & Chronicle reports a man in his 20s died after being shot while hunting in the town of Phelps, N.Y., on Thursday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 60s called 911 to report someone had been shot with a hunting rifle around 11 a.m.

PHELPS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO