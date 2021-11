LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Construction on the $3.1 billion Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension reached the halfway mark on Tuesday, roughly two years after work started. While the project isn’t expected to open until at least mid-2024, Sound Transit celebrated the milestone. “The remarkable progress we’re making is visible daily for anyone driving along I-5. Considering that most of the work to date has been done during the pandemic, this milestone is a testament to the commitment of the project’s workforce,” CEO Peter Rogoff said.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO