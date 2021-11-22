ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Film Room: Is the Jonathon Cooper Breakout for Real?

By Zach Hicks
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

The Denver Broncos selected Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper with the 239th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This was a surprise draft-day slide for a talented player, and the Broncos seem to be reaping the benefits.

When future Hall-of-Fame pass rusher Von Miller went down with an injury in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, the starting job became Cooper's to lose. The rookie's strong play, plus an enticing offer from the Los Angeles Rams, led to Miller being traded at the NFL trade deadline.

With the starting job now firmly belonging to Cooper, the young pass rusher has quickly made a name for himself accumulating two sacks, three quarterback hits, and eight hurries in his 3.5 games as a starter. His pass-rush win percentage ranks second among all NFL rookies over that span.

So, is this strong play just a flash in the pan or is it a sign of things to come? I dive into all of that in today's film room.

Flashes of Elite Play

A good way to tell whether a pass rusher's success can continue long term is by looking at the quality of the rushes. Is the player cleanly beating his man or is he getting free rushes off of stunts or blitzes?

Luckily for Cooper, he is simply beating his man with ease. His flashes look like some of the best speed pass rushers in the league, and he is showcasing some outstanding ability.

This first rush against the Browns displays Cooper's athleticism and motor well. He quickly works around the chip off of the edge and crashes downhill from his wide-nine position. He quickly engages, then disengages, with the right tackle by using a nice two-hand swipe before bending around the corner to nearly comes up with the sack on the play.

The Broncos are no strangers to seeing late-round/college free-agent pass rushers break out. During the team's last Super Bowl run, Shaquil Barrett became a contributor pretty early on. Recently, Malik Reed has also taken up that same status as a former undrafted free agent.

What do those two and Cooper all have in common? Being relatively unheralded as draft prospects and the ability to bend around the corner.

Cooper, like Reed and Barrett, hit that patented sub-seven-second three-cone time in drills this past offseason. On film, that ability to turn around the corner has been a big part of his development. Here, he quickly accelerates and bends around the edge for another quarterback hit.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The key for any pass rusher to find success in the NFL is finding a few go-to moves that work for them, and then building successful counters off of those moves. Cooper shows a little bit of that here.

Up until this point in the game, Cooper had been beating the Browns' tackles constantly with his speed rush to the outside. On this play, he sells the speed rush so he can quickly spin back inside. He executes this counter flawlessly and nearly comes up with the sack.

While the flashes have been outstanding, he is still learning and growing as a pass rusher. He is creating a lot of pressure and winning off of the line quite a bit. The next step is turning these wins into more QB hits and sacks.

This next play is a great example. This is a phenomenal rush, as he uses hesitation to freeze the left tackle. Once Cooper has the tackle where he wants him, he is then able to swipe and bend around the corner to the quarterback. The only issue is that he is unable to get the quarterback to the ground, and the result is a huge gain for the offense.

As Cooper continues to grow and find success as a rusher, he will convert on these plays. For now, they are slight growing pains for a promising player.

Overall, Cooper has been outstanding over the last past four-game stretch. He is still a bit raw, but he is producing more than anyone could hope from a rookie seventh-round pick.

On his first career sack, he absolutely destroys the left tackle before turning the corner to the quarterback. This is a great rush and a high-quality win on the outside.

Bottom Line

We are currently 11 weeks into the 2021 season and I am still baffled that the Broncos were able to steal Cooper in the seventh round. His college film flashed legit ability, and he is showing that as a rookie already.

The biggest thing for him going forward is continuing to grow with playing time. Cooper is showing great flashes, but he needs to start turning that into real production to solidify this breakout.

So far, though, it's easy to be impressed by the play of this rookie pass rusher.

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Nfl Trade Deadline#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Ohio State#The Cleveland Browns
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Devastating Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
624
Followers
940
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy