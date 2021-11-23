ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Long line of cars awaited Second Harvest event

By Pat Donahue pat.donahue@gaflnews.com
 4 days ago
THOMASVILLE — It was just about everything, short of a turkey, for a Thanksgiving dinner being loaded into hundreds of waiting cars Saturday morning.

Second Harvest of South Georgia held a food distribution at Thomas County Central High School, with a sea of vehicles already waiting once Second Harvest staff was ready.

“I got here and it was long,” said Eliza McCall, chief marketing officer for Second Harvest of South Georgia. “They were backed up to County Line Road. We had 350 cars by 9 a.m.

“This is the biggest crowd we’ve had in six months.”

Each car got a pantry box of non-perishable items. Also handed out were chicken, bread, and fresh, frozen and canned fruits and vegetables. Milk in half-gallon containers also was handed out.

There was enough food for 750 cars, which serves about 1,500 households, McCall said.

The line of cars was split into two as Second Harvest staff, at each station, quickly loaded up vehicles.

“We keep trying to continuously improve it,” McCall said of the distribution process. “We try to tweak it every time.”

It was the last Thomasville food distribution planned for 2021. The next one will take place in January. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Second Harvest has done nearly 18 such distributions in Thomasville.

Beginning in 2022, Second Harvest will go on a schedule of every six weeks for a distribution, rather than once a month.

