Your natural outdoor spa awaits! Montecito Hot Springs, also known as Hot Springs Canyon, is a deserted hot springs resort from the 1800s located in the coastal mountains of San Padres. Today, the property is managed by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County with hikers making their way through the picturesque surroundings to the canyon. T he only remnants of the original hot springs resort are the stone ruins and exotic fauna and flora, which are now landmarks along the trail. Although, the cascading aqua pools of naturally heated water are really the main attraction—especially as winter creeps in.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO