Right now, 37 million Americans are living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), says the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). When you have this medical condition, it means your kidneys—the bean-shaped organs located on either side of your spine—are damaged and can't filter your blood the way they should. While it can be devastating to get this diagnosis, most people with the disease are still able to live healthy and productive lives.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO