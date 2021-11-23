Four Hospitalized In Weekend Chester Shootings

Two separate shootings in Chester on Sunday left four people hospitalized, including a 14-year-old boy, authorities in Delaware County said.

Officers responded to a business on 10th and Upland Streets around 6:10 p.m., where they discovered a 14-year-old boy shot in the head, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

While rendering aid to the boy, additional officers found a second gunshot victim, police said.

The second victim, identified as 24-year-old Diondre Jones, was shot in the shoulder, police said.

Both victims were rushed to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where the 14-year-old boy is in critical condition, and Jones is in stable condition, according to police.

Officers recovered shell casings in the rear alley of the 900 block of Upland Street.

Later that night, around 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of West 4th Street on a report of a shooting, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find a 2010 silver Dodge Charger occupied by 20-year-old Triumph Gatewood and 20-year-old Jae Harmon suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Both victims were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where they are in serious condition, according to police.

Officers discovered shell casings and noticed several other vehicles at the scene that had been hit by gunfire, police said.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information on the 10th and Upland Streets case, is urged to contact Detective Raheem Blanden at 610-447-2420 or rblanden280@chesterpolice.org.

Anyone with information on the West 4th Street case, is urged to contact Detective Michael Maher at 610-447-8430 or mmaher310@chesterpolice.org.

