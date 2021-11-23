ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, CT

Four Hospitalized In Weekend Chester Shootings

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9vfw_0d4NFxnM00

Two separate shootings in Chester on Sunday left four people hospitalized, including a 14-year-old boy, authorities in Delaware County said.

Officers responded to a business on 10th and Upland Streets around 6:10 p.m., where they discovered a 14-year-old boy shot in the head, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

While rendering aid to the boy, additional officers found a second gunshot victim, police said.

The second victim, identified as 24-year-old Diondre Jones, was shot in the shoulder, police said.

Both victims were rushed to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where the 14-year-old boy is in critical condition, and Jones is in stable condition, according to police.

Officers recovered shell casings in the rear alley of the 900 block of Upland Street.

Later that night, around 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of West 4th Street on a report of a shooting, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find a 2010 silver Dodge Charger occupied by 20-year-old Triumph Gatewood and 20-year-old Jae Harmon suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Both victims were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center, where they are in serious condition, according to police.

Officers discovered shell casings and noticed several other vehicles at the scene that had been hit by gunfire, police said.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information on the 10th and Upland Streets case, is urged to contact Detective Raheem Blanden at 610-447-2420 or rblanden280@chesterpolice.org.

Anyone with information on the West 4th Street case, is urged to contact Detective Michael Maher at 610-447-8430 or mmaher310@chesterpolice.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Two Stabbed In Passaic

Two men were stabbed in an overnight fight in the city of Passaic, authorities confirmed.Police found one victim, 29, at the scene of the call on Van Buren Street off Lexington Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman sa…
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Deadly Levels Of CO Overcome Dumont Couple

Two Dumont residents who were overcome by carbon monoxide gas were rescued by responders.Both were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center after police, firefighters and EMS members responded to the Niagara Street home shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.The male resident was revived by CPR a…
DUMONT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Chester, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Chester, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

911 Hang-Up Brings SWAT Team To Tenafly Neighborhood

Police in Tenafly had no idea what they were dealing with after receiving a hang-up 911 call from a local home around 9 p.m. Friday.When the emergency operator didn't get a response to a callback, police went to the Day Avenue home off Knickerbocker Road to check.The officers could see and hear peo…
TENAFLY, NJ
Daily Voice

Armed Robbery Suspect ID'd By Newark Police

A 25-year-old man was wanted in Newark for an armed robbery, authorities said.William Torres was wanted for a Nov. 19 incident, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.Police were not immediately able to provide further information.Torres is described as approximately 5’7” tall, 140 poun…
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Dodge#Upland Streets
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed After Robbery At Long Island Lowe's

A suspect has been apprehended after a robbery at a Long Island Lowe's home improvement store.On Friday, Nov. 26, at approximately 5 a.m., a manager from the Riverhead Lowe's location on Old Country Road contacted Riverhead Police to advise that upon reporting for work, he found the glass broken ou…
RIVERHEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Broad Daylight Killing Of Berks Man, 30

Berks County investigators have made an arrest in connection with the broad-daylight killing of a 30-year-old Exeter man on the streets of Reading.Aeneas O’Brien, 19, fatally shot Leonard King Jr. in the 500 block of Penn Street near 6th Street around 1:20 p.m. Monday, Reading police chief Richard …
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
167K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy