ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mom Of 4-Year-Old Pittsburgh Boy Who Accidentally Shot Himself Dead 'Lost For Words'

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSAVQ_0d4NFo6300

A 4-year-old boy from Pittsburgh has died after shooting himself in the face, according to police.

The boy was identified by family members to CBS2 as Ajani Lane. His mom, Nay Lane, mourned his loss on Facebook.

Police were called to a home in the 500 block of North Negley in Pittsburghâ€™s East Liberty neighborhood around 8 a.m., according to a statement by the police.

The boy was transported to UPMC Childrenâ€™s Hospital of Pittsburgh where he later died, police said.

There was a caregiver present in the home at the time of the shooting, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 28

Mr. Libra/Scorpio
4d ago

I'm sorry for your loss but this gun should not have been in the location before you could get it it should have been locked up

Reply
18
sewing needles
3d ago

Very irresponsible weapon owner. If there are children in the house that weapon should be locked up. Obviously it wasn’t or that child would still be alive.

Reply
7
My World
4d ago

2 kids now dead in less than 24hrs from Pittsburgh, kids should not have access to these guns. so sad may he RIP

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Deadly Levels Of CO Overcome Dumont Couple

Two Dumont residents who were overcome by carbon monoxide gas were rescued by responders.Both were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center after police, firefighters and EMS members responded to the Niagara Street home shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.The male resident was revived by CPR a…
DUMONT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
East Liberty, PA
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For PA Mom of Boy, 4, Who Shot Himself

The mother of a four-year-old who shot himself in the face is speaking out and asking the community for help.Ajani Lane, 4, of Pittsburgh, shot himself at a residence in the 500 block of North Negley in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood on Monday around 8 a.m., as Daily Voice previously report…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

911 Hang-Up Brings SWAT Team To Tenafly Neighborhood

Police in Tenafly had no idea what they were dealing with after receiving a hang-up 911 call from a local home around 9 p.m. Friday.When the emergency operator didn't get a response to a callback, police went to the Day Avenue home off Knickerbocker Road to check.The officers could see and hear peo…
TENAFLY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dog Stolen During Long Island Home Burglary

An investigation is underway after a residential burglary in which a dog was stolen on Long Island.A person or people entered a home in Huntington, located on Robin Lane between approximately 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, and stole a French Bulldog and a Sony PlayStation 5, Suffolk County P…
HUNTINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Upmc Children
Daily Voice

PA Boy, 6, Fatally Shot Brother, 5, Police Say

A 6-year-old shot and killed their 5-year-old brother on Monday night, according to police.The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit responded to a request for assistance in Penn Hills.At approximately 5:33pm this date, County 9-1-1 was notified of a shooting in the 100 block of Presco…
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Armed Robbery Suspect ID'd By Newark Police

A 25-year-old man was wanted in Newark for an armed robbery, authorities said.William Torres was wanted for a Nov. 19 incident, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.Police were not immediately able to provide further information.Torres is described as approximately 5’7” tall, 140 poun…
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
167K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy