Monday Night Football ESPN Analyst Picks for Giants vs. Bucs

Tom Brady returns to Monday Night Football as we get ready for a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants. The Week 11 NFL showdown will feature Brady facing off against his biggest Super Bowl nemesis from his days with the New England Patriots on national TV. As for the 2021 season, the Buccaneers will be looking to break their two-game losing streak to reaffirm their status atop the NFC South. On the other side, the 3-6 Giants will be looking to break out of the NFC East cellar as head coach Joe Judge appears to be on the hot seat a bit this season. Monday Night Football will air on TV via ESPN and streaming via fuboTV. If you’re looking to watch the ManningCast with Eli and Peyton Manning this week, you can catch it via ESPN2 or live stream via fuboTV.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO