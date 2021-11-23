ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man arrested in east Wichita shooting Saturday

By Stephanie Nutt
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that took place Saturday in east Wichita.

Wichita police received a call about a shooting near the intersection of Woodlawn and Farmview Saturday around 4:35 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, police found a 24-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old man with one gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Wichita police say the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Otis Byrd, 32, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

  • Domestic battery; knowingly or recklessly causing bodily harm to family
  • Two counts of intimidating a witness
  • Criminal damage to a property; without consent $1,000 to $25,000
  • Aggrevated battery; knowingly cause bodily harm with a deadly weapon

Byrd is being held on a $100,000 bond.

