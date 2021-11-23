Man arrested in east Wichita shooting Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that took place Saturday in east Wichita.
Wichita police received a call about a shooting near the intersection of Woodlawn and Farmview Saturday around 4:35 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, police found a 24-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old man with one gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Wichita police say the shooting stemmed from an argument.‘They’re my heroes’: Wichita woman thankful this holiday season after hernia surgery
Otis Byrd, 32, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:
- Domestic battery; knowingly or recklessly causing bodily harm to family
- Two counts of intimidating a witness
- Criminal damage to a property; without consent $1,000 to $25,000
- Aggrevated battery; knowingly cause bodily harm with a deadly weapon
Byrd is being held on a $100,000 bond.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 10