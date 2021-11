Is Teofimo Lopez Trying to Hype a Fight or Just Slipping Into Madness?. When it comes to the business of boxing, oftentimes fighters are required to sell a made or potential fight. Sometimes in this process however, boxers can go above and well beyond the call of duty. This certainly seems to be the case with WBA super, IBF and WBO lightweight champion Teofimo “Take Over” Lopez (16-0, 12 KO’s) talking up a match with undisputed super lightweight champion Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor (18-0, 13 KO’s).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO