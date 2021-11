Chelsea took on Juventus at Stamford Bridge with the Blues looking to finish top of their Champions League group for the second successive season. Dominant throughout the 90’, Thomas Tuchel’s men played with a certain swagger and confidence that befits the reigning European Champions. The Blues would eventually come away with a convincing 4-0 victory, inflicting upon Juventus their worst-ever defeat in the Champions League. Here are the lessons learnt from Chelsea 4, Juventus 0.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO