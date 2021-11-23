ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Gov. Beshear reports highest weekend COVID cases in a month

By Aprile Rickert
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxO4b_0d4NELet00 Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky had the highest weekend COVID case count in at least four weeks and urged more Kentuckians to get their vaccinations and boosters heading into the holidays.

During his weekly COVID update Monday, Beshear reported 2,048 news cases and 42 new deaths Saturday, 1,018 new cases and 15 new deaths Sunday.

The positivity rate is 6.56%, up about a percent and a half since last week.

“What this ought to tell us is this pandemic isn’t done with us, and our goal is to not be in this position,” Beshear said.

“As tired as we are of COVID, we cannot pretend it’s not still with us.”

He also pointed to Europe where COVID cases are “increasing significantly and fast,” especially among the unvaccinated, with colder weather and the spread of the delta variant.

“Our goal is to not be in [that] position,” he said.

More than 19,500 Kentucky residents received their first dose of a vaccine over the weekend, and more than 500,000 have already received their booster shots.

Since federal approval earlier this month, 32,774 Kentucky children have received their first shots. That’s more than double the number reported a week ago.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported that as of Friday, there were 778 people hospitalized for COVID in Kentucky — 203 in the ICU and 104 on ventilators.

Comments / 44

Zaire Flukenbueger.
4d ago

Because the vaccines do not stop you from getting covid! I had both pfizer vaxes in March. Then a booster in early October. 1 week ago, guess what? Yep. I got covid. Thansk for nothing!

Reply(15)
9
Chiro Mammen
4d ago

He needs to move on from this. He's trying to scare people into not having Thanksgiving with their families.

Reply(3)
9
Deplorable Me
4d ago

he just needs to hold tight. Joe Biden said if he was elected he would fix this covid thing. He owes all those people who duplicated and tinkered w Mail in ballots now and I'm most certain he will honor his word. LOL

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Europe#Kentuckians#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy