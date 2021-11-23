ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Alex Jones, Roger Stone among those subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

By Juliegrace Brufke
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone were among five individuals slapped with subpoenas Monday by the House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. In letters to Jones and Stone, committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) called on...

nypost.com

