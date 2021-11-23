ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Report: Trump looking at unseating Gov. Ivey

By Chad Petri
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GU8md_0d4NE8Gh00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Is former President Trump trying to run a primary challenge against Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? According to a report in the Wall Street Journal published Saturday , Trump privately blames Ivey for the cancellation of a Trump rally at Battleship Park over the summer .

According to the article: “ Mr. Trump has also met with Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador in his administration, and discussed a possible endorsement if she abandoned her U.S. Senate campaign and instead challenged Alabama’s Republican governor .”

How popular is Kay Ivey?

As we reported back in June , the decision to not hold a Trump rally at the park was made by the park’s Board of Commissioners who had a preexisting policy in place that does not allow partisan political events that are open to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Blanchard responds to Trump’s reported offer of endorsement over Ivey if she leaves Alabama Senate race

Former U.S. Ambassador and U.S. Senate candidate Lynda Blanchard has issued a statement following reports that former President Donald Trump discussed giving her his endorsement in a guberatorial campaign against Kay Ivey if Blanchard dropped her Alabama Senate run. “While I don’t comment on private conversations, the President’s endorsement is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Rep. Swalwell: After Trump we are trying to make America a democracy again

The Jan. 6 select committee has issued new subpoenas targeting the right-wing militias at the forefront of the Capitol insurrection. Rep. Eric Swalwell tells Joy Reid, ‘Here we saw Donald Trump promise to make America great again and after four years of corruption, racism, and insurrection, we find ourselves trying to make America a democracy again.’Nov. 24, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Trump can't quit mainstream media

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa issued a rebuttal on Friday to a statement by former President Donald Trump that misrepresented their reporting — and once again showed the 45th president's thin skin about mainstream media. Driving the news: "Former President Trump said ... our book, 'Peril,' implied that he was...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynda Blanchard
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Donald Trump
Laredo Morning Times

CBS host shuts down Senator Ted Cruz on air for voter fraud comments

CBS moderator for Face The Nation Margaret Brennan shot down Ted Cruz on air after the Texas senator discussed fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence of voter fraud, Cruz told Brennan during the November 22 broadcast that he believes there wouldn't be questions about the integrity of the election if officials would have had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sand Mountain Reporter

Gov. Ivey awards $480,000 to assist low-income residents statewide

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded funds totaling $480,000 to assist community action agencies in Alabama with programs aimed at helping lift people out of poverty. The Community Action Agencies Association of Alabama is using funds of $450,000 to provide support to 19 community action agencies across Alabama who offer programs that assist low-income residents with improving their lives and achieving self-sufficiency.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Demopolis Times

Gov. Ivey breaks ground on West Alabama Corridor Project

Gov. Kay Ivey made a visit to Linden on November 12 where she presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Linden Bypass. The ceremony took place at the Linden Industrial Park with area mayors, county commissioners, and local and state dignitaries. Other speakers at the event were Choctaw County Commissioner Tony Cherry, Bobby Singleton of the Alabama Senate, A.J, McCampbell from the Alabama House of Representatives, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, and Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrg#The Wall Street Journal#U S Senate#Republican#Board Of Commissioners
alabamanews.net

Gov. Kay Ivey Names Liz Dowe Filmore as Chief of Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Dowe Filmore, currently her top deputy, to replace former Congressman Jo Bonner as chief of staff, effective December 1. Bonner has served in the Governor’s Office for the past three years. Last Wednesday, he was named the fourth president of the University of South Alabama by the university’s Board of Trustees.
POLITICS
WEKU

Trump's controversial hotel in D.C. will reportedly be sold and renamed

Former President Donald Trump's company has agreed to sell its Trump International Hotel operation in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be worth $375 million and will result in the Trump name being removed from the landmark property that stands close to the White House.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds to Biden’s Decision to Remove FARC from List of Foreign Terrorist Organizations

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis responded to President Biden’s reckless decision to remove the radically communist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) from the United States list of foreign terrorist organizations. For decades, this violent organization perpetuated countless murders, bombings, assassinations, kidnapping and attacks under the guise of “redistributing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Herald News

Opinion: Jim Jordan thinks he's attacking Biden, but he's really attacking our democracy

The Herald News on Monday, Nov. 22, ran an opinion piece by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio which was pure propaganda. The title of the essay, “Parents spoke up for their kids. Then the Feds stepped in,” told us immediately what the tone would be: conflict between parents and the Federal government. As though the government were some alien power at odds with parents. As though parents in a democratic society were not part of the government. Instead of referring to “the government,” we might better say “we the people.” It is our government, established in accordance with our Constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
8 News Now

8 News Now

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy