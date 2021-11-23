ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Knights at Blues in Western Conference showdown

By Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (11-7-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-6-2, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 5 p.m. PST

LINE: Blues -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Vegas square off in Western Conference play.

The Blues are 9-5-2 in conference matchups. St. Louis is seventh in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Golden Knights are 7-3-0 in Western Conference play. Vegas is 13th in the league with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

St. Louis defeated Vegas 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with eight goals, adding 10 assists and totaling 18 points. Robert Thomas has 10 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 16 points, scoring five goals and collecting 11 assists. Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Michael Amadio: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (health protocols), William Karlsson: out (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (health protocols), Shea Theodore: day to day (upper body).

Comments / 0

