New this week to TV, streaming and more: 'Becoming Cousteau,' Gaga and Tony Bennett

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Stephen Karam adapts his Tony-winning play “The Humans,” about three generations gathering in a prewar New York apartment for Thanksgiving, into a feature debuting on Showtime and in...

Lady Gaga says she’s heartbroken for Tony Bennett over Alzheimer’s

Lady Gaga has praised her collaborator and friend Tony Bennett following the release of their new album, Love for Sale. Appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio Breakfast Show, the House of Gucci star discussed the legendary crooner’s ongoing struggles with Alzheimer’s disease.“He’s one of my most favourite people on the whole planet,” she said. “I can’t tell you how much I learnt from him, and what it’s like to sing with a legend for so many years – I’ve sung with him for almost 10 years. And it’s heartbreaking to watch what he’s going through with Alzheimer’s.”Gaga urged anyone...
It’s a holiday TV guide, Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may...
Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s Is Forgotten in His Amazing CBS Special with Lady Gaga

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. In Dementia Reimagined, psychiatrist and bioethicist Tia Powell lays bare the woefully inadequate state of care for the millions of people living today with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Many are shuttled callously through the healthcare system, resulting in needless agony, confusion and pain. Their caregivers, usually family, have their lives upended and savings drained and are more likely than their peers to suffer from depression and other illnesses.
Lady Gaga shares 'heartbreaking' update on Tony Bennett after Grammy nominations

Lady Gaga has shared an emotional update on the health of Tony Bennett, revealing it is "heartbreaking" to watch the acclaimed singer with Alzheimer's. Gaga, 35, and Tony album Love for Sale, a Cole Porter tribute album, has been nominated for album of the year, record of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best traditional pop vocal album, best music video, and best engineered album (non-classical) at the 2022 Grammys.
Lady Gaga Reacts to 2022 Grammy Nominations With Tony Bennett: ‘I Just Keep Crying’

"I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?" The Recording Academy released the 2022 Grammy nominations on Tuesday (Nov. 23), and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett‘s collaborative jazz album Love for Sale secured a total of six nods, including five each for Bennett and Gaga and one for best engineered album, non-classical.
14 Things to Watch Next Week: Gaga & Bennett, the Return of Nash Bridges and Annie Live!

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of November 26 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
New movies to stream this week: ‘tick, tick . . . BOOM!,’ ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ and more

Based on a work by the late Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of “Rent,” “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” debuted in 1991 as a stripped-down “rock monologue” starring Larson (after a 1990 workshop performance under the name “Boho Days”). The play was later retooled into a more expansive musical theater piece after Larson’s 1996 death, and has now been further refined by writer Steven Levenson (“Dear Evan Hansen”) into its current film form, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature debut. (Miranda also starred in a 2016 revival of the play.) On screen, Andrew Garfield plays a character called Jonathan Larson, who is struggling to finish a musical based on “1984” called “Superbia” — which Larson actually wrote but was never produced. It’s all less complicated than it sounds. At its heart, the film is an origin story about “Superbia,” but also a tale about the creative cauldron of Bohemian Soho that led Larson to write “Boom!” and, eventually, “Rent.” Garfield delivers a winning performance, in a movie that jumps between a staged performance of “Boom!,” featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry as supplemental singers, and flashbacks to the events depicted in that show. Robin de Jesus plays Jonathan’s former roommate, and Alexandra Shipp is Jonathan’s girlfriend. Ultimately, it’s a meditation on the pressures and rewards of the creative process, one that is both toe-tapping and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also available in theaters. Contains some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references. 115 minutes.
'Becoming Cousteau' Trailer Reveals Documentary About Famous Explorer Coming to Disney+

National Geographic Documentary films are set to begin streaming the critically acclaimed film Becoming Cousteau next week on Disney+, as shown in a new trailer. The documentary from Academy Award Nominated Director Liz Garbus is focused on the brilliant works of French explorer, environmentalist and filmmaker Jacques-Yves Cousteau. Cousteau documented...
What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Under the Vines’ and ‘Becoming Cousteau’

“Under the Vines” will debut Dec. 6 on Acorn TV, with two of the six episodes in the series. Two unlikely urbanites who dislike each other inherit a failing vineyard in New Zealand. A socialite (Rebecca Gibney) and a failed lawyer (Charles Edwards) have to cope with the business and each other. Their goal: turn Oakley Winery into a successful sell proposition so they can take the money and run.
TV best bets: Beatles doc, Halle Berry's 'Bruised,' Kevin Hart's 'True Story,' Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

This is an action-packed Thanksgiving week for TV. Apple TV+ starting Thanksgiving Day debuts a three-part docuseries focused on the Beatles recording their “Get Back” album back in 1969. Peter Jackson, “Lord of the Rings” director, sifts through 57 hours of unseen footage to capture a band that was going through some major issues but still managed to create some great music.
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Streaming, ‘This Is Us’ Teaser, ‘One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’ First Look, CBS Renames ‘Smallwood’, and More!

Season two of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell is streaming today! The new season features a special tribute to Dustin Diamond who died earlier this year. Diamond played Screech in the original series. NBC released the first look at the upcoming sixth and final season of This Is Us. The...
New movies to stream this week: 'Clerk,' 'Bruised' and more

Filmmaker and famous film school dropout Kevin Smith is the subject of "Clerk," an affectionate documentary about the life and career (and, eventually, 2018 heart attack) of the comics- and B-movie-obsessed auteur of such proudly lowbrow films as "Clerks," "Mallrats" and "Tusk." The film is studded with interviews with many who sing his praises, or at least reminisce about their association with Smith, who comes across as smart, funny and likable: the late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee; longtime Smith cast member Jason Mewes; Matt Damon; directors Richard Linklater and Jason Reitman ("Ghostbusters: Afterlife"), the latter of whom claims that Smith is one of the reasons he became a director. ("You grew up on the set of 'Ghostbusters,'" Smith says, expressing bewilderment as to why Reitman would need him to inspire a career in film.) At times, "Clerk" seems a little overly fond of its subject, suggesting that Smith - a vocal proponent of sometimes-spurned corners of pop culture, including horror and other so-called "genre" cinema - was integral in the rise of Marvel to become the Hollywood powerhouse it is today. But Smith himself - also known as an entertaining podcaster and public speaker - makes for an ever-self-deprecating raconteur, and seems to have an assessment of his cultural impact that is more clear-eyed than the film itself presents. One ends up wishing there were more Kevin Smith in "Clerk," and a little less drooling over the esoteric, undefinable yet recognizable genre that has been become known as "the Kevin Smith movie." Unrated. Available on demand. Contains crude and sexual language and a rude gesture. 116 minutes.
Commentary: Reasons to be thankful: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Tom Brady and more

This Thanksgiving, what can we possibly have to be grateful for in a year marked by forest fires of unprecedented size and destructiveness in the West; a pandemic that has killed over 770,000 Americans; and an attack on the Capitol in Washington by a violent mob intent on overturning our democratic election?
