ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Watch: Linndale homeowner has video of village officers rolling through stop signs

By Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3aNY_0d4NDpf800

LINNDALE, Ohio (WJW) — Traffic cameras in Linndale never stop flashing. Spitting out thousands of tickets to drivers like you.

But, what about the driving of the town police officers?

The village, the smallest in Cuyahoga County, consists of about four blocks of homes and some businesses.

5 killed, 3 seriously injured in Geauga County crash

On one of those streets a Linndale police cruiser is caught on a home security camera rolling through a stop sign. The same camera captures another Linndale officer ignoring that stop sign while a second cruiser slows down and then rolls through the stop sign.

The video taken on different days, one in September and one in November.

“So, yes time for us to fight back,” said Fred Haynes. “They give out thousands of tickets to people but then they go through stop signs.”

In the first 9 months of this year, Linndale has made about $2.3 million dollars in speed camera tickets.

Haynes lives in Linndale. He was stopped by police in December 2020. The officer said he went through a stop sign. He ended up being arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing official business and a stop sign violation. On November 16, he plead to reduced charges of disorderly conduct and unsafe vehicle.  He was ordered to pay a fine and court costs.

“I was not going to plead guilty to a stop sign charge because I stopped,” Haynes said. “I have video showing the police not stopping.”

On November 17, we went to speak to Linndale’s police chief. Chief Tim Franczak hid behind glass the public can’t see through.

Franczak has said numerous times in the past that that the traffic cameras are about making the roads safer. So we wanted to ask him about the video showing his officers rolling through the stop signs.

Video shows wrong way driver on I-90 moments before crash

He refused to come out and talk to us. He told us to email the video to him.

The next day the chief sent an email to the I-Team . He accused us of “journalistic terrorism” and said he was checking with legal counsel to find out if the I-Team violated the law by “threatening” to air the video.

We once again invited him or another officer to view the video.

On November 19, two Linndale officers came to FOX 8 .

On Monday November 22, the chief sent another email saying police officers in the line of duty may safely bypass traffic control devices. Officers do not have to be responding to calls or arresting someone. He said the officers were involved in traffic enforcement around the area but not at that location.

He said officers are reminded to obey all laws and to safely conduct law enforcement patrols.

“Well I think the Linndale Police Department is a joke,” said Rob Singer. His brother received a speed camera ticket after he died . Singer said he has no patience with a police department collecting huge amounts of money from tickets while officer don’t always follow traffic laws.

“I mean if they’re going to cite people for it they need to follow the same rules,” Singer said. “ I don’t think that’s asking too much.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Watch: Driver goes wrong way for miles

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video showing a wrong-way driver on a local highway. Highway cameras showed the driver went down the wrong side of the highway for miles. It happened Wednesday before 4 a.m. along Interstate 480 on Cleveland’s west side. Video shows the driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
County
Geauga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Geauga County, OH
Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man dies in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One person died after in a fire in Akron Thursday morning. According to the Akron Fire Department, it happened at a two-story home in the 1200 block of Sevilla Avenue. When crews arrived at just after 3 a.m., there were flames showing from the rear of the house. Firefighters had to […]
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stop Signs#Security Camera#Traffic Control#Traffic Cameras#The I Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

5-year-old shot, killed by 6-year-old sibling: police

PENN HILLS, Pa. (WJW) — A 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy died after allegedly being shot by his 6-year-old sibling. According to the Allegheny County Police Department, Penn Hills Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 100 block of Prescott Drive around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The 5-year-old boy had been shot once and was taken […]
PENN HILLS, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy