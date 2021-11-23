Watch: Linndale homeowner has video of village officers rolling through stop signs

LINNDALE, Ohio (WJW) — Traffic cameras in Linndale never stop flashing. Spitting out thousands of tickets to drivers like you.

But, what about the driving of the town police officers?

The village, the smallest in Cuyahoga County, consists of about four blocks of homes and some businesses.

On one of those streets a Linndale police cruiser is caught on a home security camera rolling through a stop sign. The same camera captures another Linndale officer ignoring that stop sign while a second cruiser slows down and then rolls through the stop sign.

The video taken on different days, one in September and one in November.

“So, yes time for us to fight back,” said Fred Haynes. “They give out thousands of tickets to people but then they go through stop signs.”

In the first 9 months of this year, Linndale has made about $2.3 million dollars in speed camera tickets.

Haynes lives in Linndale. He was stopped by police in December 2020. The officer said he went through a stop sign. He ended up being arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing official business and a stop sign violation. On November 16, he plead to reduced charges of disorderly conduct and unsafe vehicle. He was ordered to pay a fine and court costs.

“I was not going to plead guilty to a stop sign charge because I stopped,” Haynes said. “I have video showing the police not stopping.”

On November 17, we went to speak to Linndale’s police chief. Chief Tim Franczak hid behind glass the public can’t see through.

Franczak has said numerous times in the past that that the traffic cameras are about making the roads safer. So we wanted to ask him about the video showing his officers rolling through the stop signs.

He refused to come out and talk to us. He told us to email the video to him.

The next day the chief sent an email to the I-Team . He accused us of “journalistic terrorism” and said he was checking with legal counsel to find out if the I-Team violated the law by “threatening” to air the video.

We once again invited him or another officer to view the video.

On November 19, two Linndale officers came to FOX 8 .

On Monday November 22, the chief sent another email saying police officers in the line of duty may safely bypass traffic control devices. Officers do not have to be responding to calls or arresting someone. He said the officers were involved in traffic enforcement around the area but not at that location.

He said officers are reminded to obey all laws and to safely conduct law enforcement patrols.

“Well I think the Linndale Police Department is a joke,” said Rob Singer. His brother received a speed camera ticket after he died . Singer said he has no patience with a police department collecting huge amounts of money from tickets while officer don’t always follow traffic laws.

“I mean if they’re going to cite people for it they need to follow the same rules,” Singer said. “ I don’t think that’s asking too much.”

