Some parts of Western New York are getting a few inches of snow later tonight and you know the snow will only be more consistent as we get into December and January. Buffalo is one of the best places to enjoy winter. We're a hockey-crazed region, so you have that and all the leagues for those of all ages. There's also leisure ice skating at places like Canalside. Making snow angels and snowmen is also a popular activity.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO