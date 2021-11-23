ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Austen Replica Ring

Cover picture for the articleOnly three pieces of jewelry are known to have belonged to Jane Austen; this is a replica modeled on one of those rare artifacts, her iconic ring, a gold band set with an oval turquoise-colored stone. Austen’s ring is thought to have been created between 1750 and 1800. Although a curator...

Ilana Quinn

Writing Tips From Jane Austen's Life

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen is one of the best romance writers of all time. She was the second youngest of a large family, her parents having connections to the aristocracy of England. However, compared to the Bingleys and Darcys of Austen’s social circle, her family was what we might today call middle-class, with her father being a reverend. The family enjoyed acting, which likely inspired Austen’s love of storytelling.
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Marin Theatre Company’s third Jane Austen riff creates a charming space for wit and romance

An effective comic script can lay a feast for actors. It says, “Here are the goodies. Seize them. Gobble them.”. Its playwright — or playwrights, in the case of “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” — has a deep understanding of theater as alchemy, of the script as just one vital ingredient in a magic spell. The space between words can be just as important as, if not more important than, the words themselves. But it still takes great craft and talent and insight and lack of egotism to create those lacunae, each a miniature stage where high jinks ensue.
THEATER & DANCE
nybooks.com

Shakespeare Sonnet 116 Möbius Bracelet

Several lines from Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116 are engraved on this sterling silver möbius bracelet: "Let me not to the marriage of true minds admit impediments. Love is not love which alters when it alteration finds, or bends with the remover to remove. O no! It is an ever-fixed mark, that looks on tempests and is never shaken; it is the star to every wand'ring bark, whose worth's unknown, although his height be taken."
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Jane Austen
Kelly Clarkson
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren: Meet The Rock Legend’s 4 Grandkids, Including Look-Alike Benjamin

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues through his four grandchildren. Learn more about the King of Rock and Roll’s grandkids, including the late Benjamin Keough. Does Elvis Presley need an introduction? Probably not, but here’s a brief one anyway: the late singer and actor was regarded as the official King of Rock and Roll during his reign in the 1950s and ensuing years, releasing celebrated tracks like “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few. He wed Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in 1967, becoming the poster couple of the 20th century. They split in 1973, but not before welcoming their one and only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood Turns Heads With Sultry CMA Look

Musician and cookbook author Trisha Yearwood has won over many hearts with her music and her love for food. As per the Food Network, Yearwood is the author of cookbooks such as "Home Cooking With Trisha Yearwood," "Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen," and her latest, "Trisha's Kitchen," which she dished about with us. She has also entertained her fans with a cooking series of her own, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen."
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie inside stylish home

Drew Barrymore invited fans inside her home in her latest social media post – and she looked stunning!. The award-winning actress took to Instagram at the start of the week to share a selfie from her bed. The mom-of-two was pictured reading Seth Rogen's Yearbook from under the covers, looking...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
Footwear News

Regina King Suits Up in Pink With Bronze Sandals for Hollywood Walk of Fame Cement Handprint Ceremony

Regina King left her mark — quite literally. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood , Calif., on Thursday. Her prints joined the likes of regarded actors and actress from Tom Cruise to Frank Sinatra and Cher. The ceremony was held six days before her latest film, “The Harder They Fall,”which begins streaming on Netflix. To the prestigious ceremony, King donned a light pink suit. Her tailored outfit featured a jacket with matching pink buttons, a light pink top underneath and trousers. She added a cuff bracelet and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION

