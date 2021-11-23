Norfolk launches new data-monitoring system to combat littering

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is launching a data-monitoring system to fight against littering.

Global litter data science company Litterati has selected Norfolk, one of 3 cities chosen, to participate in the new City Fingerprint Project .



The new system will allow cities to take a “data science approach” to develop a litter composite baseline in sections of the city, such as commercial corridors or illegal dumping hotspots.

The platform then provides data on the litter of that specific area so the city can better develop strategies to prevent it.

NorfolkMayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander said the data collected through Litterati will aid in ongoing public awareness, education and grassroots efforts to create a “litter-free Norfolk.”

Keep Norfolk Beautiful previously hosted volunteer outreach activities such as adopt-a-spots, community cleanups, special waste collections, green education, beautification efforts to help eliminate waste around the city.

The City Fingerprint Project launches tin November and will continue for the following year to conduct four litter monitoring periods. The report will culminate with a final report on litter composition and evaluation of effective prevention strategies for the city

