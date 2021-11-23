ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk launches new data-monitoring system to combat littering

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4rjU_0d4ND6T200

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is launching a data-monitoring system to fight against littering.

Global litter data science company Litterati has selected Norfolk, one of 3 cities chosen, to participate in the new City Fingerprint Project .

The new system will allow cities to take a “data science approach” to develop a litter composite baseline in sections of the city, such as commercial corridors or illegal dumping hotspots.

The platform then provides data on the litter of that specific area so the city can better develop strategies to prevent it.

NorfolkMayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander said the data collected through Litterati will aid in ongoing public awareness, education and grassroots efforts to create a “litter-free Norfolk.”

Keep Norfolk Beautiful previously hosted volunteer outreach activities such as adopt-a-spots, community cleanups, special waste collections, green education, beautification efforts to help eliminate waste around the city.

The City Fingerprint Project launches tin November and will continue for the following year to conduct four litter monitoring periods. The report will culminate with a final report on litter composition and evaluation of effective prevention strategies for the city

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Residents sue City of Norfolk over demolition of historic home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk residents have filed a lawsuit against the City of Norfolk over the demolition of a historic home. Neighbors of the historic Grandy House in the Freemason neighborhood of Norfolk filed the lawsuit in late October citing the city didn’t go through the proper procedures. To view the read full lawsuit, CLICK […]
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Littering#Norfolkmayor#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy