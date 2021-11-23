Steelers top-graded performers vs Chargers are a bit head-scratching

(Line: -6, O/U 47) Among the relevant trends here, the Steelers are 28-26-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$60 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Pittsburgh produced solid ATS results when playing on the road (14-11-2, $180), serving as the betting underdog (16-4-1, $1160), and encountering teams with winning records (16-11, $390). The ATS numbers for 2021 are somewhat mixed, with the Steelers enduring a 3-6 overall record (minus-$360), 2-1 mark on the road ($90), and 3-2 record against AFC competition ($80). For the season, Pittsburgh ranks eighth overall in scoring defense, allowing 20.6 points per game. On the flip side, the Steelers' middling offense ranks 17th in passing offense (236.4 yards per week), 24th in total offense (331.1 yards per game), 26th in rushing offense (94.7 yards per week), and 26th in scoring offense (19.7 points per game).

