Report: Cardinals Signing QB Trace McSorley

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago
Much of the discourse surrounding the Arizona Cardinals as of late has been at the quarterback position. Between Kyler Murray's ankle injury and Colt McCoy's admirable play as a backup, the Cardinals have seen consistent talk around the most important position in all of football.

Those waves continued on Monday, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Cardinals were signing quarterback Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

McSorley, a sixth-round selection in 2019, has appeared in three games since being drafted despite not starting a game at quarterback. McSorley was waived by the Ravens on Aug. 31, but was quickly re-signed to the team's practice squad.

McSorley was elevated to Baltimore's active roster for Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, as starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was inactive due to illness. McSorley served as a backup to Tyler Huntley.

John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports 98.7 FM reported that quarterback Chris Streveler was cut by the Cardinals. Both reported moves were not on the NFL transaction wire Monday, but would be expected to become official Tuesday.

Only last week, the Kansas City Chiefs signed practice-squad quarterback Shane Buechele to their active roster because the Cardinals tried to sign him. That made clear Arizona was trying to strengthen the quarterback room.

Streveler has played in 24 snaps for the Cardinals this year, most notably completing 6 of 9 passes for 37 yards in the loss to Carolina after replacing McCoy.

Streveler initially arrived in Arizona after signing a futures contract on Feb. 4, 2020. Streveler previously played in the Canadian Football League for two seasons prior to arriving in the NFL.

Although McSorley and Streveler are mobile, McSorley is considered to be a better passer under center.

The Cardinals did waive long snapper Beau Brinkley and running back Tavien Feaster from the active roster Monday. Brinkley struggled with his snaps against Seattle, and it contributed to kicker Matt Prater missing two field goals and an extra point. Regular snapper Aaron Brewer has missed two games while on reserve/injured with a broken forearm and the Cardinals hope he will be able to return soon after he misses the required third game.

If the Cardinals don't have another option, they could re-sign Brinkley for the Week 13 game against Chicago.

Feaster was signed to the active roster for the Carolina game, waived the day after, brought back to the practice squad and then signed again Saturday. That could happen again with running back Chase Edmonds not eligible to return from reserve/injured until after the game against the Bears.

