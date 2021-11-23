ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TX

WATCH: Sweetwater, Big Spring bands play halftime show in honor of Andrews band

By Joey Hollingsworth
 4 days ago

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Sweetwater and Big Spring marching bands played a halftime show in honor of the Andrews band on Monday.

The Andrews band was involved in a deadly bus crash that claimed the life of band director Darin Johns and two others Friday on their way to the game against Springtown in Sweetwater.

RELATED: Wrong-way driver crashed head on with Andrews ISD bus, no students among 3 dead

Friday’s game was rescheduled for Monday following the crash, which killed three and sent more than 20 students to the hospital.

To see the entire performance from the Sweetwater and Big Spring bands, watch the attached video.

