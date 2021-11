GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Saturday's game between Kansas State and No. 11 Baylor on Saturday is huge, but the Wildcats are coming off a fourth-straight victory — 34-17 over West Virginia — but the game was watched by their smallest home crowd, according to announced attendance, since the 2009 season. As Fitz explains, the Wildcats could finish as high as third in the Big 12 if they can beat the Bears, who are still aiming for a spot in the Big 12 title game. Both programs will gain greatly from a victory in the 4:30 p.m. game, but Fitz is curious how many people will actually show up for the game.

