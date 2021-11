The writing has been on the wall for some time and the Sacramento Kings have finally done something about it. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA franchise has fired head coach Luke Walton following the team’s seventh loss in eight games, which dropped them to 6-11 on the season. It also comes a night after a blowout home loss to the Toronto Raptors in which the crowd chanted “Fire Luke Walton” and a court-side patron vomiting on the floor.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO