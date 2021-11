For the third time in four years, Craig Counsell is the runner-up in the NL Manager of the Year vote. The award winner was announced today on MLB Network, and the award went to Gabe Kapler of the Giants, with Counsell in second and former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt in third. Kapler received 28 of the 30 first place votes, while Counsell and Shildt each received one (Nick Groke of The Athletic was the lone first place vote for Counsell). Counsell received 22 of 30 second place votes and 4 of 30 third place votes. He was also left off of 3 of the 30 ballots. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has the full breakdown of the 30 ballots.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO