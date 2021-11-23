Sparrow Hospital workers' union authorizes strike if contract agreement isn't reached

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente and the Alliance for Health Care Unions have reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract that affects thousands of workers. The tentative agreement covers nearly 50,000 Kaiser Permanente employees in 22 local unions. The proposed agreement includes new staffing language that continue to protect employees and patients, annual wage increases and maintains benefits while providing career development and advancement opportunities. Kaiser released a statement that read in part: “This landmark agreement positions Kaiser Permanente for a successful future focused on providing high quality health care that is affordable and accessible for our more than 12 million members and the communities we serve,” Kaiser said. “. . . it also underscores our unwavering commitment to our employees by maintaining industry-leading wages and benefits.” The Alliance for Health Care Unions released a statement as well. It read, in part: “This agreement will mean patients will continue to receive the best care, and Alliance members will have the best jobs.” Members are expected to vote on the agreement within the next several weeks.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO