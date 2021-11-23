Shandon rest stop open for first time since February

The rest stop off Hwy 46 in Shandon reopened Monday morning after contractors completed major renovations, Caltrans District 5 officials said.

Caltrans announced the initial closure of the rest stop in February of this year.

On Nov. 22 at 10 a.m., the agency reopened the rest area with a new wastewater disposal system and cloud-based resource monitoring system. Additionally, travelers can use a new electric vehicle charging station.

TSI Engineering, based in North Highlands, was the contractor for the $1.1 million project.

The Gaviota rest area along Hwy 101, another Caltrans District 5 project, will remain closed for continuing renovations until February 2022, officials say. The $4.8 million project will overhaul the current wastewater disposal system, replace the water storage tank and pump house and will install a cloud-based resource monitoring system. Crews will also build a new maintenance storage area and crew room on the southbound side.

A $5.7 million rest area project at Camp Roberts along Hwy 101 in Monterey County will offer similar renovations. Improvements will include a new wastewater disposal system, cloud-based resource monitoring, a new maintenance storage area and a crew room on the northbound rest stop along Hwy 101. Both north- and southbound rest stops will include new electric vehicle charging stations. The rest stops will likely close later this year and will remain closed through summer 2022, officials say.

Officials say the projects upgrade all wastewater systems to meet current codes. They aim to decrease maintenance repairs and to conserve environmental resources.