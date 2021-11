Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green has introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder last week.Mr Rittenhouse has gone from facing life in prison to being a poster boy of the political right. He’s met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, done an interview with Tucker Carlson, and been offered a possible internship with Florida Republican representative Matt Gaetz. Now, he has a nomination for the legislative branch’s highest honour.The wording of the bill to award the teenager states that he “protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO