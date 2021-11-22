ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Michael Cohen's house arrest to end Monday

By Kara Scannell, CNN
kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Cohen is about to be a free man. Monday morning Donald Trump's former personal attorney and self-described fixer will officially be released from his three-year prison sentence -- the past year-plus of it served from his posh Park Avenue apartment. Cohen has been counting down the days, literally,...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Michael Cohen Officially Got Released

On Monday morning, Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney and self-described fixer, Michael Cohen was formally freed from jail after serving the majority of his three-year sentence from his luxury Park Avenue apartment, which he had occupied for the previous year and a half.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Barr
Person
Kayne West
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Michael Cohen, former Trump attorney, says he has completed his prison sentence

Michael Cohen, who once served as the personal attorney for former President Trump, was released from home confinement Monday, ending a three-year federal prison sentence. Cohen spent just over a year in prison before being released to his home due to the coronavirus pandemic but was still under restrictions. He tweeted an image of himself upon his release.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Freed After 3-Year Confinement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, walked out of federal court a free man on Monday at the end of his three-year sentence for campaign finance violations and other crimes. Cohen, 55, told reporters outside the U.S. District...
POTUS
Axios

Trump's ex-personal lawyer Michael Cohen freed from prison sentence

Former President Trump's ex-personal lawyer Michael Cohen was officially freed from his prison sentence on Monday, CNN reports. Why it matters: Cohen received the three-year sentence after pleading guilty to nine federal crimes, including lying to Congress in the Mueller investigation and campaign finance violations related to payments he facilitated to two women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#House Arrest#Congress#The Trump Organization
TheDailyBeast

Subpoenaed Jan. 6 Leader Loses It After Bannon Indictment: ‘Accept That You Will Die’

Following the news of Steve Bannon’s indictment on Friday, far-right activist and subpoenaed Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander—who has openly called for a civil war in recent months—spun himself into a tizzy, penning a lengthy diatribe on his Telegram channel. As the weekend progressed, so did the cryptic messages from the activist who once made a case for why Trump supporters should create their “mega city” in South America. Late on Sunday afternoon, Alexander suggested that one must live life “accept[ing] that you will die and must aim to die honorably.” “I could use prayer as I battle the modern Sanhedrin (aka Deep State),” he added. As for whether he will comply with the congressional subpoena stemming from the Capitol riot, Alexander appears to be on the fence and didn’t return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Sunday evening.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Business Insider

The organizer of the 'Stop the Steal' rally that led up to the Capitol riot said he will comply with a congressional subpoena because he doesn't have 'money to spend on legal bills'

"Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander said on Saturday that he will not challenge his congressional subpoena. He received the subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee, a House group charged with investigating the Capitol riot. "The only reason I'm going is because I don't want to go to jail,"...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy