Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on Nov. 9, 1962. ON COLD FALL evenings after the darkness has settled in our valley and the bustle of the day has ceased, we like to spend a few quiet moments sitting in front of the big fireplace in the kitchen. It is pleasing indeed to watch the bluish-white tipped flames curl upward from under a good-sized stick of rock maple and join the yellow-orange blaze bursting from the softwood kindling. The faint wisps of wood smoke that have spilled silently into the room lend a delicate tang to the air. It has almost become a tradition at this time of year to pour a glass of cider and let its sweet smoothness accompany our pleasant vigil.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO