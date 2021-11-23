ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GSSI Ground Penetrating Radar Equipment Used in Mount Everest Measurement Expedition

 4 days ago

GSSI, the world's leading manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, announces that its SIR 4000® high-performance GPR system was used by Nepali surveyors and mountaineers who climbed to the top of Mount Everest as part of an expedition to establish the true height of Mount Everest, the world's tallest...

ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
the-journal.com

Local climber to talk in Dolores about historic Mount Everest attempt

Professional mountaineer Phil Henderson, of Cortez, will share his climbing adventures and plans to lead the first all-Black team to Mount Everest. “Summiting Expectations: Everest 2022 and Other Adventures with Phil Henderson” is scheduled for Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dolores Public Library. Henderson has...
CORTEZ, CO
suasnews.com

Measure, an AgEagle Company, teams with Wing to integrate OpenSky into ground control

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions, today announced that Measure, an AgEagle Company, has teamed with Wing to integrate OpenSky, Wing’s airspace access app, into Measure Ground Control, a software platform for automating drone operations workflows. OpenSky makes it easy for drone flyers to abide by airspace rules and regulations and request authorization to fly in controlled airspace in near real-time wherever OpenSky is available.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Radar remote sensing reveals magnitudes and patterns of large-scale permafrost ground deformation

Permafrost on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau (QTP) undergoes significant thawing and degradation under climate warming. Ground deformation is a key indicator of permafrost degradation, which can be quantified via the advanced multi-temporal Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) techniques. However, due to the strong heterogeneity of freeze-thaw processes, the magnitudes and patterns...
SCIENCE
#Radar#Laser#Design#Geophysical Survey#Gpr#Nepali#Gps
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
theaviationgeekclub.com

That time a Taiwanese U-2 pilot flamed out at 70,000 feet over the Rocky Mountains and glided to a rough night landing at a remote airport in Colorado

Major Hsi-Chon Hua, a U-2 pilot belonging to Taiwan’s Nationalist Chinese Air Force (NCAF) who flamed out at 70,000 feet and glided to a rough landing at the airport of the remote town of Cortez, Colorado, in 1959. In complete secrecy, a team headed by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson at...
COLORADO STATE
Sacramento Bee

‘Stuff of nightmares.’ Rare, terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on a California beach

At first, beachgoer Jay Beiler didn’t know what to make of the bizarre creature he found washed up on Black’s Beach near San Diego, California. “You know, I go to the beach fairly often, so I’m familiar with the territory, but I’ve never seen an organism that looked quite as fearsome as this,” he told KNSD about his discovery on Saturday, Nov. 13. “It’s the stuff of nightmares.”
WILDLIFE
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Shock AI Discovery Suggests We've Not Even Discovered Half of What's Inside Our Cells

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...
SCIENCE

