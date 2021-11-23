Mashpee woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by possibly two vehicles

MASHPEE, Mass. — The Mashpee police department responded to Route 28 on Monday evening where a woman was struck by possibly two vehicles.

The 91-year-old Mashpee resident was hit in the area of Orchard Road when the cars were traveling westbound on Route 28.

Police tell Boston 25 that when arriving on the scene the woman was down in the roadway with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital.

Both drivers of the vehicles remained on the scene and were cooperative with the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigating by the Mashpee Police Department, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstructive Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

