NBA

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Downgraded to out

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brooks (hamstring) won't play Monday against Utah. It sounded as though...

www.cbssports.com

houstonmirror.com

Paul George-led Clippers out to avenge loss to Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies seek their second win over the Los Angeles Clippers this season on Thursday when the two meet in a Western Conference showdown in Memphis. The Grizzlies bested the Clippers in Los Angeles on Oct. 23, 120-114, behind 28 points and eight assists from Ja Morant, 22 points fromDe'Anthony Melton and 21 from Jaren Jackson Jr.
NBA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Dillon Brooks on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks is starting in Saturday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Brooks will make his first start this season after De'Anthony Melton was sent to the Grizzlies' bench on Saturday night. In a limited role with a minutes restriction in the mid-20s, our models project Brooks to score 24.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,800.
NBA
ESPN

Fantasy basketball daily notes for Monday: Strong return for Dillon Brooks

A hand injury had kept Dillon Brooks from playing for the Memphis Grizzlies until last week, but the famously confident shooting guard appears to be ready to roll after scoring 23 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday evening. It could be a boon (both to...
NBA
numberfire.com

Rockets' Eric Gordon (groin) out Monday versus Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets have ruled out Eric Gordon (groin) for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gordon will take the game off to rest his injured groin. the veteran guard has averaged 27.2 minutes per game off of the Rockets' bench, potentially opening up a significant opportunity for the team's younger guards in Armoni Brooks and Josh Christopher.
NBA
NBA

MikeCheck: Brooks boosting Grizzlies on both ends of floor amid impactful return from injury

There’s not a more mentally strong or confident player on the Grizzlies roster – and perhaps in the entire NBA – than Dillon Brooks. But even the Grizzlies fifth-year swingman emerged from a pregame workout a week ago with plenty of uncertainty. He wondered how long it would take for him to regain his form after missing the season’s first month to recover from a broken hand he sustained over the summer.
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

The Long View: The consistency and value of Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks — everyone’s favorite villain — is back in the fold, and he’s already demonstrating his value offensively, defensively, and with the intangibles. So, I have Shawn Coleman of GBB and the Locked on Grizzlies podcast to talk about it. We also get into a “long view” takeaway 15 games into the season, as well as a particular NBA draft prospect he’s watching closely since college basketball just kicked off.
NBA
NESN

Dillon Brooks Ruled Out vs. Timberwolves

Dillon Brooks has only appeared in four games for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, all of which have occurred over the past 10 days. The small forward will miss more time, as it was confirmed that Brooks would sit against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night with hamstring soreness. Brooks...
NBA
FanSided

Clippers: Dillon Brooks fires shots at Paul George after he feasts on Grizz

Paul George and the LA Clippers may have lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, but PG13 balled as usual. He only played 31 minutes, but really made them count, dropping 23 points on 9 of 18 shooting and was an incredible 5 for 9 from three. He also dished out six assists in the contest, further illustrating the type of offensive impact he had in the game. Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies did not have his best defensive showing.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Sam Merrill: Out Saturday

Merrill is out Saturday against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain. Merrill is only a fringe part of the Grizzlies' rotation. His absence won't impact the team significantly.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz out-hustled by Grizzlies in 119-118 loss

The Grizzlies bear down and outhustle the Jazz in 119-118 win. This one stings. A close loss, at home, against a budding rival (more on that later), against an inferior team. But you know what? I think this was a more impressive win for the Grizzlies than it was a disappointing loss for the Jazz. And I bet that a few months from now, when the sting is gone, this loss is less surprising than it might be right now.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Raptors’ Yuta Watanabe explains philosophy behind massive Dillon Brooks block

Yuta Watanabe returned to the court for the Toronto Raptors in a big way Wednesday night. With just under 11 minutes remaining the fourth quarter, and with the Raptors trailing the Memphis Grizzlies by one, Malachi Flynn sped to the corner to try and contest a Dillon Brooks three. Brooks patiently waited for Flynn to fly by, and then he darted along the baseline into the paint, rising up for a two-handed hammer.
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Quick Recap: Ja Morant exits game with injury, Grizzlies blown out by Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks were due for a Black Friday showdown, as two of the most promising young teams in basketball. With the electricity of each team, it sure could’ve been a dynamic game throughout. Then catastrophe struck. Welp, probably the worst news that could hit, if you...
NBA
