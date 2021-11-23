LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart face suspensions after on-court clash

T he NBA suspended Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for one game after hitting Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart during Sunday's game.

This is the first suspension of James's 19-season career. Stewart was given a two-game suspension for his role in the altercation.

"Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner," the NBA said in a statement . "James has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face."

In an ironic twist, James's first game after his suspension is against the Pistons on Nov. 28. The first game in which Stewart is allowed back on the court will be against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 26.

The swipe happened as Stewart appeared to try and box out James, who then swung his arm toward Stewart's face, drawing blood from his face near his eye.

In the ensuing altercation, which lasted for a couple of minutes, Stewart started pushing people while words were exchanged. Eventually, his teammates got a hold of Stewart and walked him off the court.



Both James and Stewart were ejected from the game following the altercation, CBS reported .

The Lakers won the game against the Pistons 121 to 116. Neither player spoke about the incident following the game.

James will miss the Lakers's game against the New York Knicks on Nov. 23. Stewart will miss the Pistons's games against the Miami Heat on Nov. 23 and the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 24.

