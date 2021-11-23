ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart face suspensions after on-court clash

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJywj_0d4N9J2100


T he NBA suspended Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for one game after hitting Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart during Sunday's game.

This is the first suspension of James's 19-season career. Stewart was given a two-game suspension for his role in the altercation.

CONCERN GROWS FOR TENNIS PLAYER WHO ACCUSED CHINESE OFFICIAL OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

"Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner," the NBA said in a statement . "James has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face."

In an ironic twist, James's first game after his suspension is against the Pistons on Nov. 28. The first game in which Stewart is allowed back on the court will be against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 26.

The swipe happened as Stewart appeared to try and box out James, who then swung his arm toward Stewart's face, drawing blood from his face near his eye.

In the ensuing altercation, which lasted for a couple of minutes, Stewart started pushing people while words were exchanged. Eventually, his teammates got a hold of Stewart and walked him off the court.


Both James and Stewart were ejected from the game following the altercation, CBS reported .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Lakers won the game against the Pistons 121 to 116. Neither player spoke about the incident following the game.

James will miss the Lakers's game against the New York Knicks on Nov. 23. Stewart will miss the Pistons's games against the Miami Heat on Nov. 23 and the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 24.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Lebron James
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#The Los Angeles Clippers#Cbs#The New York Knicks#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Tennis
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
179K+
Followers
55K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy