ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Back-to-back wins get 49ers season back on track

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgyyY_0d4N96dp00
1 of 3

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers appeared to hit rock bottom when they were embarrassed at home two weeks ago by backup quarterback Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals.

Back-to-back convincing wins has put that disappointment firmly in the past and left the Niners in the thick of the playoff race after a 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“I think these past 14 days have, I don’t want to say changed our team, but we’re moving in the right direction now, I’ll say,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. “We just got to keep going. There’s a lot of football left to be played.”

The formula the past two weeks has been pretty consistent for the 49ers (5-5). Rely on a diverse running game to control the clock, get efficient quarterback play from Garoppolo and let the defense do the rest.

It has led to wins of 20 more points against the Rams and Jaguars as the Niners have run the ball at least 40 times in both games and Garoppolo has thrown four TDs with no turnovers and a league-best 130.0 rating.

It’s a far cry from the 31-17 home loss to the Cardinals.

“After that Arizona game, it was pretty low because we were embarrassed on how we looked,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “When we watched the tape, we saw a lot of stuff that we felt we could fix. It wasn’t as discouraging as it felt during that game, and I was happy with the guys that instead of getting discouraged, they kept it real and just watched the tape and saw the stuff that we could improve on.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Deebo the back. The Niners once again relied on star receiver Deebo Samuel as a running back and he responded with seven carries for 79 yards and a TD. He has 115 yards rushing the past two weeks as he has been used as a traditional runner at times. He is third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 1,131 and has scored eight TDs.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Trent Wiliams the receiver. The Niners dominant left tackle lined up as an eligible receiver for the first time in his career near the goal line in the third quarter and was targeted in the end zone. But he was double covered and Garoppolo couldn’t hit him.

“When I reported eligible, I heard the whole defense yelling, we got to double-team 71,” Williams said. “I’m joking. I’m joking. I don’t think I sold it long enough. I think I was a little bit too excited to leak out, so I got to stick in there a little bit, maybe open it up.”

STOCK UP

Josh Norman. After getting benched following a personal foul two weeks ago against Arizona, Norman had one of his better games on Sunday. He allowed only one catch in coverage, broke up a pass and had a forced fumble. Norman’s six forced fumbles lead the NFL and are the most for the Niners since Roy Barker had eight in 1996.

STOCK DOWN

Jaylon Moore. The rookie got the start at right tackle again in place of the injured Mike McGlinchey, but struggled at times in pass protection and played only nine snaps in the second half as Tom Compton came in to spell him.

INJURIES

G Laken Tomlinson hurt his ankle Sunday and will be limited in practice. ... RB Elijah Mitchell (finger) remains day to day and could return this week after missing one game. ... CB Davontae Harris hurt his knee Sunday but should be able to practice.

KEY NUMBER

13:05. The 49ers opened the game with a clock-killing drive, going 87 yards in 20 plays over 13:05 before settling for a 20-yard field goal by Robbie Gold. It was the longest drive in terms of time in the NFL since Tennessee had a drive of 13:27 at Dallas on Nov. 27, 1997, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The 49ers host Minnesota on Sunday in a matchup of wild-card contenders.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Big Lead

Mike Zimmer Is Dating Model Katarina Miketin

Model Katarina Miketin has confirmed she and Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer are in a relationship. The pair were rumored to be dating last fall, but she has now confirmed they are a couple. Zimmer is 65, while Miketin is 40. Miketin was recently a Maxim Australia cover girl:
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Compton
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Colt Mccoy
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Ap#The Arizona Cardinals#Niners
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

663K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy