The price of diesel has risen to a new record high, surpassing 150p per litre for the first time, according to the AA.The average price on Sunday was 150.09p, after hitting a high of 150.5p the day before, the AA said.Motorists have faced surging fuel costs this year as the global economy has recovered after lockdowns and travel restrictions.Petrol prices also rose to a new record level, of 146.53p per litre on Sunday. The cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol or diesel has increased by around £18 over the past year.Last month, the average price of...

TRAFFIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO